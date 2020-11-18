A FAMOUS singer-songwriter who attended a north Essex school before scooping awards and releasing hit records is among a former president’s favourite artists.

Sade, who was born in Nigeria in 1959, moved to Colchester to live with her grandparents at the age of four.

From 11 years old, she also lived in Holland-on-Sea and attended both Clacton County High School and the Colchester Institute.

Since then she has gone on to enjoy global success having first established herself back in the 1980s.

The Nigerian born 61-year-old, who fronts a band named after herself and is known for tracks such as Hang On To Your Love, Smooth Operator, and By Your Side, has won everything from a Grammy to a Brit Award.

Her services to music have even been recognised by the Queen, who awarded her an OBE in 2002, before upgrading it to an CBE in 2017.

She has now been given the seal of approval from the former American President Barack Obama, who has placed her track Cherish The Day among a list of “memorable songs” from his time in office.

In a message to his 33 million followers, he said: “Music has always played an important role throughout my life—and that was especially true during my presidency.”