PART of the A12 will be closed tonight to allow contractors to make up for lost time.

Highways England has tweeted to say the northbound carriageway between Witham and Kelvedon will be closed again between 8pm today and 6am tomorrow.

The closure is in place to allow work to continue on resurfacing the road.

It was hoped work on the northbound carriageway would be completed over the weekend when Highways England was granted an extended closure period.

But bosses say bad weather delayed some of the work and another closure is needed to get the project back on schedule.

There was also a closure in place last night.

Highways England said in its tweet last night: "Due to poor weather last weekend, we're doing more work on the A12, J22 toJ24 northbound.

"The road will be closed overnight today and tomorrow from 8pm to 6am.

"Please use diversions and exit at J19 and re-join at J25."

The A12 is due to close from 8pm tomorrow (Thursday. November 19) until 6am on Tuesday, November 24, when work begins on resurfacing the southbound carriageway between Kelvedon and Witham.

Highways England is replacing the now outdated concrete surface which was first laid in the 1960s.

Bosses say the new surface will be quieter to drive on and need less maintenance.