WE are asking readers what they would do if lockdown was extended over Christmas.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was unable to rule out an extension at his press conference on Monday night.

Boris Johnson hopes the nation will return to local restrictions, but Public Health England’s Dr Susan Hopkins – standing alongside Mr Hancock at the Downing Street press conference on Monday – said the lowest tier of earlier measures had had “little effect”.

The Health Secretary said it was “too early for us to know” whether coronavirus cases will be brought down sufficiently to ease the second shutdown on December 2.

He added: “But we absolutely hope to be able to replace the national lockdown with a tiered system similar to what we had before.”

However Ms Hopkins, chief medical adviser to NHS Test and Trace, said ministers would have to look at “strengthening” the tier system.

Tier 1 restrictions that covered huge parts of England had “very little effect”, she said, adding that even Tier 2 only worked in some areas.

But what do you think you’ll do if the December end date trips into the New Year?

Will you be having your Christmas meal with the family and friends over Zoom?

Or will you decide to ‘break the rules’ and see your loved ones in-person?