A man and woman have been disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years after they kicked and beat their dog with a plank of wood.

Demelza Kellow and Mark Randall both admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to the pooch.

Randall, 43, admitted the offence of causing unnecessary suffering to a dark brindle Staffordshire bull terrier/mastiff-type dog called Prince by inflicting physical violence.

Kellow, 32, admitted the offence of causing unnecessary suffering to the same dog by inappropriate handling and kicking the animal.

Footage clips shown at Chelmsford Magistrates Court showed Prince tied by a very short lead to a post.

In the video he is agitated and turning around and straining on the lead. Randall appears and kicks the dog and later hits him.

He then proceeds to hit the dog on the head and back with a plank.

Another clip showed the woman roughly dragging Prince by the collar and lead in order to tie him up to a post.

Again the dog is tethered very short and throughout the process of being dragged and tied he lays cowering on the ground.

Prince shows no sign of aggression.

Prince showed no sign of aggression despite being subjected to physical pain

Once tethered the woman kicks him.

The RSPCA attended a location with the police who took the dog into their possession and then placed him in RSPCA care.

A vet who examined the footage said the video footage showed that Prince experienced fear and distress and pain and injury as a result of being hit and kicked.

RSPCA Inspector Adam Jones, who investigated the incident, said: “The vet report stated that the body language of Prince throughout both videos is submissive and at no time did he react with any sort of aggression. Prince cowers and lays still not willing to move in fear of aggravating the defendants further.”

The court made a deprivation order regarding Prince, who is doing well in RSPCA care.

Randall, of New London Road, Chelmsford, was disqualified from keeping all animals for 10 years, which he cannot appeal for five years, and was ordered to carry out a 12-month community order to comprise 120 hours unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days.

He was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Kellow, also of New London Road, was disqualified from keeping all animals for 10 years, which can’t be appealed for five years, and ordered to carry out a 12-month community order to comprise a community sentence treatment requirement, 40 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days and fined £40.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £300 and a victim surcharge of £95.

In mitigation it was said that the pair had been annoyed at the dog for messing in the car.