Cases of coronavirus are continuing to rise across Essex so we have compiled a list of all the mobile testing units in the county.
The sites are run by the Ministry of Defence and tests are by appointment only.
You can apply for a coronavirus test if you meet the criteria for testing.
Here are where the mobile testing centres are this week.
Today (Monday, November 16)
- Car Park 12, Cherrydown West, Basildon, SS16 5AJ
- Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland on Sea, CO15 5HU
- The Paddocks, Long Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0JA
Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 17)
- Braintree Rugby Club, Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, CM7 3PR
- Car Passenger Arrivals Area, Harwich International Port, Station Road, Parkeston, Harwich, CO12 4SR
- Sandon Park and Ride, Chelmsford, CM2 7RU
- Shoebury Park, Elm Rd, Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea, SS3 9SF
- The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN
- HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE
Wednesday, November 18
- Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL
- Grover Walk car park, Corringham, Thurrock, SS17 7LS
- The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP
- HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE
- Uttlesford District Council office, London Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4ER
Thursday, November 19
- Hazelmere Road Car Park, Holland on Sea, CO15 5HU
- Car Park 12, Cherrydown West, Basildon, SS16 5AJ
- Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE
Friday, November 20
- Braintree Rugby Club, Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, CM7 3PR
- Shoebury Park, Elm Rd, Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea, SS3 9SF
- The Brentwood Centre, Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN
- The Paddocks, Long Road, Canvey Island, SS8 0JA
- HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE
Saturday, November 21
- Car Passenger Arrivals Area, Harwich International Port, Station Road, Parkeston, Harwich, CO12 4SR
- Sandon Park and Ride, Chelmsford, CM2 7RU
- Long Stay Car Park 3, Southend Airport, Southend on Sea, SS2 6YE
Sunday, November 22
- Upper Clacton RFC, Upland Road, Thornwood, Epping, CM16 6NL
- Grover Walk car park, Corringham, Thurrock, SS17 7LS
- The Jobserve Community Stadium, Colchester, CO4 5UP
- HTS LTD, Mead Park Industrial Estate, Harlow, CM20 2SE
- Foakes House, 47 Stortford Road, Dunmow, Essex, CM6 1DG
