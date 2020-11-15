Across our Essex hospitals, one new coronavirus death has been recorded in the latest 24-hour period, figures show.
From 4pm on November 13 to 4pm on November 14, there were no new recorded deaths at Southend Hospital.
During this time frame however, Basildon Hospital had one new death.
At the Mid Essex Hospitals Trust there were no new deaths was recorded.
Further across the county into North Essex, data - which was released this afternoon - shows that at Clacton Hospital, which is run by Anglian Community Enterprise, there were no new deaths recorded.
And at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, there were no additional deaths recorded.
At Halstead Hospital and at the Braintree Community Hospital no new deaths were recorded during this period.