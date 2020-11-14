Here are all the locations where KFC is looking to open in Essex.

The finger-licking good fast food chain is eyeing up a whole host of target sites where they could potentially be looking to open a new restaurant.

And to save you the job of doing your research, we've rounded a whole list of them up for you.

KFC could potentially make a return to Southend town centre with a new restaurant on the high street and have even teased the idea of a new food hall in Basildon.

Other target sites under the M25, South East & East Anglia category include:

  • Billericay - Drive Thru
  • Chelmsford Town Centre
  • Hadleigh - Drive Thru
  • Harwich - Drive Thru
  • A13 (Stanford-le-Hope) - Drive Thru

To view the full list, visit https://info.kfc.co.uk/development/target-locations#