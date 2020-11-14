Across our Essex hospitals, two new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the latest 24-period, figures show.
From 4pm on November 12 to 4pm on November 13, there were no new recorded deaths at Southend Hospital.
During this time frame, Basildon Hospital also had no new deaths.
At the Mid Essex Hospitals Trust however, one new death was recorded.
Further across the county into North Essex, data - which was released this afternoon - shows that at Clacton Hospital, which is run by Anglian Community Enterprise, there was one new death recorded.
And at the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital, there were no additional deaths recorded.
At Halstead Hospital and at the Braintree Community Hospital no new deaths were recorded during this period.
Across England, from November 6, there have been 304 new recorded Covid-19 deaths.