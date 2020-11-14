Martin Lewis has issued a scam warning for people using WhatsApp and Facebook.

The Money Saving Expert founder said a fake post is doing the rounds on the social platforms warning users about a supposed scam involving banks.

The warning says there's an "extremely sophisticated" scam involving banks.

It adds that you get a message saying payment hasn't been taken from O2, Vodafone, 3, GiffGaff or EE and you should click on a link.

"As soon as you touch it you money is gone," the viral warning adds.

It then says banks are inundated with calls, and that Martin Lewis confirmed it this morning.

WARNING: This viral scam alert's nowt to do with me. I've NOT talked about it



Always be scamaware, but this sounds nonsense. If u do get scam texts/emails it describes, it's likely phishing for data, so delete.



Yet the scam alert's no better & ain't from Cit of Ldn Police AFAIK https://t.co/3mk2kYdemM — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) November 8, 2020

"This viral scam alert's nowt to do with me," Martin Tweeted in response.

"I've NOT talked about it. Always be scamaware, but this sounds nonsense."

However, he did warn that it's not an excuse to relax about scams.

"If you do get scam texts/emails it describes, it's likely phishing for data, so delete," Martin added.

"Yet the scam alert's no better and ain't from City of London Police as far as I know."

People replying to the tweet said they had had scam attempts, as well as the warning sent to them recently.

One person wrote: "Yes I’ve seen this warning! But also weirdly just had text supposedly from Halifax with a link to click. I don’t have an account with Halifax. Have blocked & deleted!"

Money saving expert Martin Lewis

Action Fraud - part of the City of London Police - confirmed as long ago as March that an incredibly similar message was nothing to do with them.

"We are aware of a rumour currently circulating via WhatsApp, SMS and social media which references the City of London Police Fraud Team and claims that Danske Bank customers are being targeted by a particular text message (smishing) scam. The content of this message is false," Action Fraud wrote.

"However, smishing scams are common. Don’t click on the links or attachments in any suspicious emails or texts, and never respond to messages that ask for your personal or financial details.

"It’s important to remember that your bank would never ask you to move money out of your account, or contact you out of the blue and ask for details such as your full banking password or PIN.

"Anyone who has divulged information after receiving this type of message should contact their Bank immediately."

Action Fraud has the following advice if you think you've been a target of fraud.