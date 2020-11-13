A FLOOD alert is in force for parts of the Essex coast.

The alert, issued by the Flood Information Service There, means there is a possibility of minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 8.30am and 12.30pm tomorrow (Saturday, November 14).

A 'flood alert' means flooding is possible and people should be prepared, but the status is not as serious as a 'flood warning' or a 'severe flood warning'.

According to the Government's website tides are expected to be higher than usual due to the forecast weather conditions during spring tides.

Clacton Promenade and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray, while The Strood, in Mersea Island, car parks on the front at West Mersea and the promenade in Maldon may flood.

Water may also be on the quay in Mistley tomorrow.

The peak level of the tide is forecast for 10.30am tomorrow.

The Government's website said: "You are advised to stay away from at risk areas and take care next to the coast.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will reissue this message for any subsequent tides if required."

In the event of an emergency along our coastline or estuaries or in mud call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.