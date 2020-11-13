Boots is introducing quiet shopping slots for those who need to visit when the store is less busy.

More than 31,000 quiet shopping slots have been created for those who want to pick up items ahead of Christmas.

The pharmacy giant has issued advice for customers desperate to visit whilst the store is quieter, or for those who cannot make it to store during the day, such as key workers.

The 45-minute bookable slots are available outside of normal store hours and are being offered to customers, including teachers and NHS frontline staff, who may want to shop in store but are not able to visit during usual opening hours.

Customers will be able to shop the whole store, and services such as advice from expert pharmacists, prescription collection and access to medicines will also be available during these times.

The quiet shopping slots need to be pre-booked on boots.com.

There are slots available throughout November and December in 83 stores nationwide.

Tracey Clements, Chief Operating Officer at Boots UK, says: “We have created a safe space for our customers and key workers, who may still wish to do some of their shopping in person.

"Voted the safest retailer on the high street, the health and safety of our customers and colleagues is the most important thing to us, so we are offering this service to allow customers access to our stores when they are quieter or at times when they are available.

"As always, our colleagues will be on hand to help customers find what they need and make sure shopping in store is as safe, quick and pleasant as possible.”

Boots stores will remain open throughout the lockdown after being named an essential retailer by the government.

