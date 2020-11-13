Boots is introducing quiet shopping slots for those who need to visit when the store is less busy.
More than 31,000 quiet shopping slots have been created for those who want to pick up items ahead of Christmas.
The pharmacy giant has issued advice for customers desperate to visit whilst the store is quieter, or for those who cannot make it to store during the day, such as key workers.
The 45-minute bookable slots are available outside of normal store hours and are being offered to customers, including teachers and NHS frontline staff, who may want to shop in store but are not able to visit during usual opening hours.
Customers will be able to shop the whole store, and services such as advice from expert pharmacists, prescription collection and access to medicines will also be available during these times.
The quiet shopping slots need to be pre-booked on boots.com.
There are slots available throughout November and December in 83 stores nationwide.
Tracey Clements, Chief Operating Officer at Boots UK, says: “We have created a safe space for our customers and key workers, who may still wish to do some of their shopping in person.
>> SEE ALSO: What are the rules of the new lockdown in England?
"Voted the safest retailer on the high street, the health and safety of our customers and colleagues is the most important thing to us, so we are offering this service to allow customers access to our stores when they are quieter or at times when they are available.
"As always, our colleagues will be on hand to help customers find what they need and make sure shopping in store is as safe, quick and pleasant as possible.”
Boots stores will remain open throughout the lockdown after being named an essential retailer by the government.
*All participating stores include:
- Chesterfield Low Pavement
- Sheffield High Street
- Doncaster Frenchgate Centre
- Northampton The Parade
- Bury St Edmunds Cornhill
- Staines Two Rivers Retail Park
- Uxbridge Chimes Shopping Centre
- Stoke On Trent Hanley
- Leicester Gallowtree Gate
- Basingstoke Old Mall
- Wolverhampton Dudley St
- Walsall Park Place
- Maidenhead High St
- Leamington Spa Parade
- Gloucester Eastgate St
- Worcester High St
- Cheltenham High St
- Milton Keynes Crown Walk
- Swindon Brunel Plaza
- Chester Foregate St
- Shrewsbury Pride Hill
- Taunton High St
- Exeter High St
- Cardiff Queen St
- Oxford Cornmarket St
- Solihull Mell Square
- Plymouth Drake Circus
- Leeds Trinity
- Wakefield Kirkgate
- Middlesbro Cleveland Centre
- Huddersfield King St
- Glasgow Enoch Square
- Belfast Donegal Place
- Edinburgh 101 Princes St
- Dundee High St
- Inverness Eastgate Shopping centre
- Aberdeen Bon Accord Centre
- Newcastle Eldon Square
- Watford The Harlequin
- Croydon Whitgift Shopping centre
- Southampton Above Bar St
- Tunbridge Wells Calverley Road
- Brighton North St
- Worthing Montague St
- Windsor Peascod St
- Jersey St Helier Queen St
- Horsham Swan Walk
- Dartford Bluewater Park
- Stockport Merseyway
- Liverpool Clayton Square Shopping centre
- Preston Fishergate
- Lancaster St Nicholas
- Manchester Market Street
- Blackpool Bank Hey St
- Carlisle English St
- Crawley County Mall
- Canterbury Whitefriars Shopping centre
- Portsmouth Commercial Rd
- Chelmsford High Chelmer
- Ipswich Tavern St
- York 43 Coney Street
- Bath Southgate Centre
- Reading Oracle Centre
- Hull St Stephens Shopping Centre
- Lincoln High St 196-199
- Birmingham Fort Dunlop
- Cheshunt Brookfield Centre
- Chester Broughton Shopping centre
- Coventry Central 6 Retail park
- Stratford U Avon Maybird
- Tamworth Ventura Retail park
- Stockton On Tees Teeside Retail park
- York Monks Cross Retail park
- Aberdeen Garthdee Rd Retail park
- Liverpool Aintree Retail park
- Ellesmere Port Cheshire Oak
- Newport Retail park Gwent
- Rotherham Retail World
- Bournemouth Castle Point Shopping centres
- North Shield Silverlink Retail park
- Crayford Towers Retail park
- Stoke On Trent Festival Retail park
- London Colney
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment