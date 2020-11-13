A new Starbucks drive thru has now opened in Essex, creating 30 new jobs.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, which is on Colchester Road in Chelmsford, the first 100 customers to visit the store will receive a complimentary Starbucks reusable cup.

Operated by Starbucks licensee, 23.5 Degrees, the store - which opened today - will be the first drive thru in the area and will create 30 new jobs.

In accordance with the latest government guidance, the store will be to-go only. While seating will no longer be available, customers can still order inside for takeaway.

Mobile order and pay, drive thru and delivery will still be fully available to all customers where offered.

And in honour of the new addition, there will be a ribbon cutting hosted by the Mayor of Chelmsford, Jude Deakin, as soon as government restrictions allow.

The drive thru store will open from 6am until 9pm, Monday – Sunday.

Gemma Barrett, New Store Openings Manager at 23.5 Degrees, said: “We are so excited to open our new store in Chelmsford and the team are closely following guidance from both Government and health authorities to keep everyone safe instore.

"We can’t wait to start welcoming new faces over the next few weeks.”