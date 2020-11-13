Premier Inn and Travelodge have revealed where they plan to open new hotels across in the UK in the coming months.

We've put together all the details from the two hotel chains.

Where are Premier Inn opening new hotels?

According to Premier Inn's website, these are the locations of their new hotels in the coming months - however the opening dates are subject to change.

Blackpool (North Pier)

Scarborough (North Bay)

Isle of Wight Sandown (Seafront)

Milton Keynes Central (Avebury Boulevard)

London Southwark (Southwark Station)

London Finsbury Park

Uckfield

Manchester City Centre (Princess Street) - Opening December 2020

Chester City Centre (Grosvenor Centre) - Opening January 2021

Llandudno Town Centre - Opening April 2021

Peterborough City Centre

Plymouth City Centre (Derry's Cross) - Opening January 2021

Glasgow City Centre (St Enoch Square) - Opening February 2021

Edinburgh City Centre (Waverley) - Opening February 2021

Oxford Botley - Opening February 2021

Within the last year, Premier Inn opened new hotels in these locations:

Royal Tunbridge Wells - Opened August 2020

Penzance - Opened March 2020

Haywards Heath - Opened February 2020

Aviemore - Opened February 2020

London New Southgate - Opened February 2020

Portsmouth Dockyard - Opened February 2020

Buckingham - Opened February 2020

Newquay (Seafront) - Opened February 2020

Berwick-upon-Tweed - Opened January 2020

Marlborough - Opened January 2020

London City Bank - Opened December 2019

Tiverton - Opened November 2019

Wokingham Town Centre - Opened November 2019

Hereford City Centre (Old Market) - Opened November 2019

Oxford Kidlington (Airport) - Opened November 2019

London Sutton - Opened November 2019

Cardiff Bay - Opened September 2019

Where are Travelodge opening new hotels?

According to details on the Travelodge website, these are the locations of their new hotels in the coming months.

London (Manor House)

Kendal

Portsmouth

In the last year, the company opened new hotels in these locations:

London (Mile End)

Sittingbourne

Workington

Elgin

Maldon

Gosport

England lockdown: What is the latest information from Premier Inn?

In accordance with new government guidance, which states that overnight stays for holidays are not allowed, Premier Inn hotels in England closed to leisure guests on Thursday, November 5, and will remain shut until Wednesday, December 2.

A spokesperson from Premier Inn told us: "During this period however individuals will still be allowed to stay away from home for work purposes, education or other legally permitted reasons. Guests booked within the lockdown period need to check they meet the Government’s eligibility criteria here.

"At the onset of the crisis we enhanced our flexible booking options, meaning all our guests can amend their stay to another date at the same hotel on a like-for-like basis for 18 months from the day they were originally due to stay – the price may be adjusted depending on the cost of the new stay if applicable.

"Alternatively, we’re offering guests the option to cancel for free – even those who booked with a non-refundable rate.

"We’ve extended all existing bookings in this period to allow cancellations up until 1pm on the day of arrival. An email will be sent to all our guests with booking over this period later today letting them know how to do this so we advise people to keep an eye out for it.

"The new guidance unfortunately does mean we may be unable to keep all of our hotels open during lockdown, though we will try and ensure a good geographical spread across England remains open so all travellers who need to stay and are permitted to do so under government guidance, can.

"There will also be restrictions to our food and beverage options, again we are working through what this looks like and will update guests as soon as we’re able to."

England lockdown: What is the latest information from Travelodge?

In a statement, Travelodge said: "Our aim is always to offer our customers the best level of service possible, therefore following the latest Government announcement imposing new national restrictions in England, we are contacting all customers who were scheduled to stay with us from 5th November - 2nd December 2020.

"Customers with saver rate bookings can either receive a full refund or opt for an extra value voucher worth 125% of their room rate which can be redeemed against a future booking. Our usual terms and conditions for flexible rate bookings continue to apply."