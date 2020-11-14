IF you’re thinking of becoming a homeowner, now could be as good a time as any to get a foot on the property ladder.

This year, lockdown has had us stuck in our homes for several months.

For some, it gave them a push to think seriously about where they want to live.

Others who had plans to buy first homes were delayed in their choices.

But some welcome news from the Government came in the form of the stamp duty holiday.

The stamp duty holiday runs until the end of March next year and there is no tax to pay on properties priced up to £500,000.

Even better news for first-time buyers, the Help to Buy scheme, which runs until 2023, can be combined with the stamp duty waiver.

So we’ve dug out some of the cheapest properties on the market in different parts of Essex, according to property site Zoopla.

2 bed bungalow in Jaywick, Clacton On Sea

Price: £60,000

Jaywick, Clacton On Sea property - front

Jaywick, Clacton On Sea property - rear

Jaywick, Clacton On Sea property - bathroom

Description: Being sold with no onward chain and in need of some modernising is this two bedroom detached bungalow which is of timber framed construction. The property is on a single plot size and is close to local beach and sea front. The property features lounge, kitchen, shower room, two bedrooms, off road parking, and small garden.

2 bed end terrace house in Burnham-On-Crouch

Price: £235,000

Burnham-On-Crouch property - front

Burnham-On-Crouch property - garden

Description: This attractive character cottage has been vastly extended by the owner, creating a kitchen diner in excess of 25ft. The property has been sympathetically decorated, whilst carefully retaining it's character features including an open fireplace in the dining area and a log burner in the front reception room.

2 bed property for sale in Rigby Avenue, Mistley, Manningtree

Price: £210,000

Rigby Avenue, Mistley, Manningtree property - front

Rigby Avenue, Mistley, Manningtree property - kitchen

Description: Show home condition! Situated in a sought after village position is this particularly well presented two bedroom semi detached house. Benefits include a 13'7 kitchen/diner, 15'9 lounge with access to rear garden, ground floor cloakroom, 14'11 master bedroom, well maintained rear garden and ample off street parking.

2 bed semi-detached house in Butler Road, Halstead

Price: £235,000

Butler Road, Halstead property - front

Butler Road, Halstead property - loft room

Description: The property has an abundance of kerb appeal and is on a desirable location of Halstead. Internally the property is perfectly livable in its current condition but it does lend its self to some modernisation to realise the full potential of owning such an attractive home.

1 bed property in Plaiters Way, Braintree

Price: £205,000

Plaiters Way, Braintree property - front

Plaiters Way, Braintree property - living room

Description: modern coach house offering bedroom, study, garage and garden area. The property is situated within access to the A120 with local amenities nearby.

2 bed terraced house in King Street, Stanford-Le-Hope

Price: £250,000

King Street, Stanford-Le-Hope property - front

King Street, Stanford-Le-Hope property - living room

Description: Offered for sale with no onward chain is this absolutely stunning two bedroom house offering fantastic size living space throughout. Accommodation boasts an entrance hallway, beautiful open plan lounge/kitchen/diner, utility area, ground floor wc, stunning bathroom and two double bedrooms.

1 bed property in Sioux Close, Highwoods, Colchester

Price: £124,995

Sioux Close, Highwoods, Colchester property - front

Sioux Close, Highwoods, Colchester property - kitchen

Description: First floor one bedroom maisonette situated in the popular Highwood’s area. The property is offered for sale in a good decorative order and benefits from a recently fitted kitchen and bathroom by the current owner.

1 bed detached bungalow in Aalten Avenue, Canvey Island

Price: £190,000

Aalten Avenue, Canvey Island property - front

Aalten Avenue, Canvey Island property - garden

Description: Situated in a quiet cul de sac is this one bedroom detached bungalow in need of some modernisation. The property offers off street parking, secluded rear garden and a shower room recently installed. Within walking distance to the Creek, local shops and other amenities.

