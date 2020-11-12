The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex and Southend increased by 543 over the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 15,607 people in Essex had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (November 12) in Essex, up from 15,131 the same time on Wednesday. This is a rise of 476.

The stats also show that 1,845 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (November 12) in Southend, up from 1,778 the same time on Wednesday. This is a rise of 67.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 1,048 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 1,962.

And the rate of infection in Southend now stands at 1,008 cases per 100,000 people Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,470 over the period, to 1,290,195.

Essex's cases were among the 67,204 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 1,988 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.