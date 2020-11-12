Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has provided a new update on the UK's quarantine list.
Here's the latest.
In an update issued at 5pm on Thursday, November 12, Mr Shapps said that most of Greece will be removed from the Government’s list of travel corridors.
Only people arriving in the UK from the islands of Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos – also known as Zante – and Kos will be exempt from the 14-day self isolation requirement.
The countries added to the travel corridors list this week are: Bahrain, Cambodia, Chile, Iceland, Laos, Qatar, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United Arab Emirates.
The changes come into force on Saturday, November 14, at 4am.
Meanwhile, the ban on people arriving in the UK from Denmark has been extended for a further 14 days.
Greece was the last major European hotspot on the travel corridors list.
But the impact of its removal is limited due to existing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
