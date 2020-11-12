The Government has confirmed that a further 33,470 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK - the highest daily figure recorded since the outbreak began.

The figures, which are correct as of 9am on Thursday, November 12, bring the total number of cases in the UK to 1,290,195.

Experts have previously warned that describing the daily figure as a record could be “misleading” as it is not clear how many people were actually infected during the height of the first wave, due to a lack of community testing at the time.

How many people are in hospital with Covid-19?

NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis said there were now more than 12,700 people in hospital with coronavirus in England – up from 3,827 one month ago.

He told the Downing Street press conference: “That number will unfortunately continue to rise if infection rates continue to increase in our communities.

“Sadly while treatments and therapies have indeed improved, more infections inevitably also mean more deaths and more people suffering from the debilitating effects of long Covid.”

He stressed that despite positive vaccine news it was “vital” to continue to follow the ‘hands, face and space’ guidance – and urged everyone with symptoms to get tested.

“Both these measures will slow the growth in infections that will inevitably lead to increased hospital admissions and sadly increased deaths.

“There is hope on the horizon with a vaccine, and of course that is welcome news, but the vaccine is not here yet and it will not help us in this second wave if infections continue to rise.”

What the latest on a vaccine roll-out across the country?

Professor Stephen Powis said the NHS is preparing for the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine once one becomes available.

The medical director for NHS England told a No 10 news conference: “We are working incredibly hard and I am confident that the NHS will be up to what will be a huge logistical challenge. We have for flu every year, we will be able to do it for Covid.”

Prof Powis played down the latest daily increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

“It is important to look at the number of cases reported over a number of days and not just take one day in isolation.

“It is clear that infection rates have been going up. What is really important is to get those infection rates down.”

Will life return to normal once England's month-long lockdown ends in December?

In short, no. Prof Powis said life would not return to normal when England’s national lockdown ends at the beginning of December.

He told the press conference: “We will not be going back completely to normal – there will need to be other measures in place because while this virus is still here, we need to ensure that infection rates stay as low as possible and that we reduce the chance of transmission.

“Exactly what those measures are, I think it is too early to say yet – we’re only one week into this four-week lockdown.

“We need to see what transpires over the next few weeks and I’m sure as it comes up to early December, Government – as will scientists – will be looking at the data over the weeks in November and then considering what the best menu of measures will be going into December.”