A TOURISM group has revamped their website ready for Essex visitors who want to explore the county once lockdown has lifted.

Visit Essex’s new site is more user-friendly and provides the opportunity for people to book in advance to ensure that Covid-19 pre-booking procedures are met.

A new feature is the itinerary builder – a place where visitors can compile a list of accommodation, activities and attractions.

There is also an ‘Essex Bucket List’ encouraging everyone to try 20 different activities such as white-water rafting, seal watching or taking a trip to Mersea to eat oysters.

Acting Chairman of Visit Essex, Mark Durham, said: “ We are extremely pleased with our new website – it’s ideal for those wanting to visit our fantastic county and create their own wonderful memories of Essex, whether they visit for the day or stay for a short break, they are guaranteed to receive a warm welcome.”

Manager Lisa Bone added: “We are obviously delighted with the new website as it is more design-led and will provide a more intuitive, user-friendly experience for everyone.

“Despite the current situation, we want to promote Essex to local residents and visitors throughout the country due to the abundance of unique attractions and delightful destinations that are prevalent throughout the county.”

Visit the site today by clicking here.