Many festive events have been axed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will the same happen to Christmas lights switch-on events due to take place in the coming weeks?
Coronavirus has caused a growing number of Christmas markets and events to be cancelled across Essex, but some cities and towns are yet to announce whether they will be holding their annual Christmas Lights switch-on.
Earlier this week, Coca-cola cancelled their beloved annual Christmas truck tour around the country for the first time in ten years.
In a tweet, the company said: “Due to current restrictions around the country, our Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour won’t go ahead this year.
“We know it’s disappointing, but we’ll continue to share special Christmas moments throughout the festive season."
Most Christmas light events take place at the end of November, when the country will still be in a four-week national lockdown.
But some local authorities are still searching for creative alternatives to ring in the festive season.
