Boris Johnson has said that “hopefully” the four-week lockdown in England will allow restrictions to be eased enough for people to have a Christmas that is “as normal as possible”.

In a visit to a Tesco distribution centre in Erith, south-east London, the Prime Minister told reporters: “Times are difficult but what we have got to do is get through this current period of tough autumn measures through to December 2 then hopefully – hopefully – I think we’ll have done the job of getting the R down and people can have a Christmas that’s as normal as possible for as many people as possible, and get the shops open as well.”

Mr Johnson has alsourged everybody to get a coronavirus vaccine once one becomes available.

He said: “The priority list will be decided by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

“They will look at the groups that really need it first and they will typically be the elderly, the vulnerable, people in care homes and so on. That is how we will do it.

“Certainly I would say to everybody anti-vaxx is total nonsense – you should definitely get a vaccine.”