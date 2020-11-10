The A12 was shut this morning (November 10) following a crash which saw a man rushed to hospital.
The road was completely shut on the London-bound carriageway from J18 for Sandon to J19 for Boreham near Chelmsford.
Essex Police were called shortly before 6.45am with reports that a motorcyclist had fallen off his bike on the southbound carriageway.
The single-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle, caused a fuel spillage which caused further problems and the carriageway was shut while emergency services attended.
The road was reopened by Essex Police shortly after 9.30am but motorists experienced 60 to 90 minutes delays.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance was sent to an incident near the Boreham Interchange on the A12 Boreham this morning (Nov 10) following reports of a motorcyclist injured in a road traffic collision.
"One man was transported to Broomfield Hospital for further assessment and care."