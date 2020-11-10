COVID cases in Essex and Southend jumped by nearly 900 over the weekend, new figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 14,714 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday under Essex County Council, up from 13,931 the same time on Friday, a rise of 783.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 988 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 1,838.

Under Southend Council, which operates separately to Essex County Council, figures show that 1,731 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday, up from 1,620 the same time on Friday, a rise of 111, bringing a total rise from the two areas of 894.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 66,879 over the period, to 1,213,363.

Essex's cases were among the 62,901 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 3,408 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

The rate of infection in Southend now stands at 945 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 1,838, but is sitting at more than 100 for the first time since the pandemic.

Southend and Essex's cases were among the 62,901 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 3,408 over the period.

