Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse are kicking off early Black Friday deals online.

Both Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse are launching huge sales with discounts on hundreds of items.

When will deals go live?

With just two weeks to go until the huge Black Friday shopping event, both companies are treating customers to early savings.

Currys PC World is launching its ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ sale online to celebrate the start of the Black Friday shopping period. www.currys.co.uk

Carphone Warehouse are also launching their first deals in ‘THE WAIT IS OVER!’ event, with free next day delivery. www.carphonewarehouse.com

The deals for both companies will be available online from today, November 10 until November 19.

Black Friday falls on Friday November 27.

What savings are there?

Customers can look forward to a range of massive tech deals with savings of up to 68 per-cent or £350 off.

Offers vary across a wide range of categories online, including Laptops, Home Appliances, Electronics and Mobiles, allowing everyone to find something from their wish list.

A few of the best deals can be had on big name items such as the Fitbit Inspire 2, Google Mini bundles, Lenovo Ideapad 3, Samsung QLED TV and Tassimo coffee machines.

Currys PC World deals:

The Ready, Set, Go! deals include products from leading brands, such as Tassimo, Samsung, HP, Dyson, Beats, LG, and Fitbit.

For people looking to keep entertained over the Christmas period, the Samsung 55” QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant is now available with a whopping £300 off, down from £1,299 to £999.

With anti-reflective screen and immersive sound, the TV provides a ground-breaking clear image with amazing colour for the ultimate Christmas movie viewing experience.

Product Details

Ready, Set, Go! Price

Original Price

% Saving

£ Saving

TASSIMO by Bosch Style TAS1102GB Coffee Machine - Black

£29.00

£89.99

68%

£60.99

MARSHALL Major III Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black

£49.00

£129.00

62%

£80.00

SHARK Flexology True Pet Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKTDB Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Black

£349.00

£549.00

36%

£200.00

Fitbit Inspire 2 with free Google Mini

£89.99

£138.99

35%

£49.00

Headphones Beats Solo 3

£129

£179

28%

£50.00

HOTPOINT NSWR 742U WK UK N 7 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White

£219.00

£299.99

27%

£80.99

LENOVO IdeaPad 3 15.6" Laptop - AMD 3020e, 128 GB SSD, Black

£279.00

£379.00

26%

£100.00

SAMSUNG QE55Q85TATXXU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant

£999.00

£1,299.00

23%

£300.00

LG GSL460ICEV American-Style Fridge Freezer - Dark Graphite

£849.00

£1,199.00

22%

£350.00

LG 65NANO816NA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa

£699.00

£899.00

22%

£200.00

DELL Insprion 15 3000 15.6" Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5, 256 GB SSD, Black

£479.00

£599.00

20%

£120.00

HP 14s-dq1505sa 14" Laptop - Intel® Core i7, 512 GB SSD, Silver

£599.00

£699.00

14%

£100.00

Carphone Warehouse deals:

Customers looking to upgrade their handsets can also get a £48 saving on the Samsung Galaxy A41, available for £19.99 per month for a 10GB plan from Carphone Warehouse.

The Apple iPhone 7 with Unlimited Data is also available for only £22.99 per month with no upfront cost, a whole £130 in savings with iD Mobile.

Carphone Warehouse also offers free next day delivery with all orders during the period.

You could also take away a £100 Just Eat voucher when you buy any broadband or TV package.

Product Details

Up-Front Cost

Monthly Cost

£ Saving

Samsung Galaxy A41 (10GB of Data)

£0

£19.99

£48.00

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition (20GB of Data)

£0

£17.99

£96.00

Apple iPhone 7 32GB (Unlimited Data)

£0

£22.99

£130.00

Google Pixel 4A (10GB data)

£0

£21.99

£72.00

iD Mobile 12 months Sim Only (Unlimited Data)

n/a

£17.50

n/a

What if I buy something and then it gets reduced further on Black Friday?

Currys PC World is giving customers a guaranteed price refund on any products which receive a further price drop on Black Friday.

This is only available for products included in the ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ sale: if the price changes on Black Friday, customers will be refunded the difference.

Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer, Dixons Carphone said: “We are delighted to introduce our Black Friday Price Guarantee as well, making sure customers can get their tech at the best prices and ensuring they no longer need to wait until Black Friday. They can purchase with peace of mind that should prices go down on Black Friday, Currys PC World will refund the difference.”

What about tech advice?

Currys PC World customers can gain tech advice from the comfort of their own home through ShopLive, a 24/7 video shopping service that connects customers to colleagues online.

Customers need not worry if they are shopping in their pyjamas as the video conferencing is one-way only.