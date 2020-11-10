A selection of free movies are being hidden across Google Maps for you to find and watch.

Around 40 of Britain's most loved movies have been scattered across Google Maps including Skyfall and Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Google is encouraging people to rediscover and download films from the last 50 years in collaboration with the British Film Institute (BFI).

The films will be hidden in the locations related to where they were set, discoverable on Google Maps.

Clues will be released ahead of the “Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema” launch at the end of November.

“These movies are embedded with sensory memories of when we first watched them and whom we watched them with, which are key triggers of nostalgia,” said Dr Wing Yee Cheung, senior lecturer in psychology and researcher on nostalgia at the University of Winchester.

“We can take the opportunity during the lockdown to create more positive memories with people in our social bubble for future recollection.”

Google has also revealed that searches for “what to watch” doubled during the first lockdown, and have started rising again in recent weeks as England entered its second lockdown.

“As we enter another lockdown, we know that people are seeking familiarity; and find comfort in being able to reconnect to stories and characters that they know and love,” said Soniya Jobanputra, product manager for Google Pixel.

“‘Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema’ will allow the nation to rediscover these films from our past and instantly transport themselves, whether they’re on the sofa, in the park, or moving between rooms – Pixel 5G will allow you to download and watch these films instantly.”