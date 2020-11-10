The A12 is completely shut after a crash involving a motorbike earlier this morning (November, 10).

The London-bound carriageway is completely shut between J19 for Boreham, near Chelmsford and J18, after a single-vehicle crash has caused a fuel spillage.

Drivers are facing long delays whilst traffic is held and officers deal with the incident.

Queues are currently back to J23 for Kelvedon South.

UPDATED: Essex Police have reopened the road, but huge queues remain. 

Following clear up work, the London-bound carriageway is now open.

But due to the miles of queues in the lead up to the incident, drivers are now facing 60-90 minutes long delays. 

It is recommended motorists use an alternative route if they can. 

 