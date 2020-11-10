The A12 is completely shut after a crash involving a motorbike earlier this morning (November, 10).
The London-bound carriageway is completely shut between J19 for Boreham, near Chelmsford and J18, after a single-vehicle crash has caused a fuel spillage.
Drivers are facing long delays whilst traffic is held and officers deal with the incident.
Queues are currently back to J23 for Kelvedon South.
A12 Londonbound – between J19 (Boreham) and J18 A414/Sandon) CLOSED after a single vehicle accident and a large fuel spillage.Queues back towards J23 (Kelvedon south) – also slow northbound from J17 (A130) to J19 (Boreham). Delays in Chelmsford city centre with drivers diverting. pic.twitter.com/1fELqL5dzU— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) November 10, 2020
UPDATED: Essex Police have reopened the road, but huge queues remain.
Following clear up work, the London-bound carriageway is now open.
But due to the miles of queues in the lead up to the incident, drivers are now facing 60-90 minutes long delays.
It is recommended motorists use an alternative route if they can.
The #A12 southbound has been re-opened by @EssexPoliceUK following a collision and fuel spill #Chelmsford #Boreham #Sandon. There are approx. 6.5 miles of congestion following the incident back to #Kelvedon, this is expected to add 60 - 90mins onto usual travel times. Plan ahead. pic.twitter.com/gvZEYyc9u3— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 10, 2020
