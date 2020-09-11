LIVE: Boris Johnson says it's still 'early days' for coronavirus vaccine

Covid vaccine: Boris Johnson to hold press conference - live
- --
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference later today, this comes after the nationwide lockdown came into force on Thursday (November 5).
- --
- He will be joined by deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathon Van-Tam and Brigadier Joe Fossey.
- --
- This also comes after pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced its coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 during a major trial.
- --
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment