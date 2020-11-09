A VIOLENT thug punched, kicked and stamped on his ex-partner leaving her with a broken jaw and cheekbones.

John Berry had got into the woman's address as she tried to get out of the property. She was awoken by the noise of him coming in.

He grabbed her, pinned her against a wall, and then knocked her to the floor.

Berry, 32, of Mansfield Mews, Quedgeley, Gloucester, then proceeded to punch, kick, and stamp on her.

Eventually she passed out, waking later in her neighbour’s property.

She had sustained broken cheekbones, a broken jaw, and a lacerated spleen.

Following a thorough investigation and manhunt, Berry was arrested in Cambridge in March 2018, months after the incident on July 23, 2017.

He was later charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and admitted it.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on November 2 he was jailed for nine years.

Det Cons Andrew Bagley, said: “John Berry subjected his former partner to a brutal and sustained attack which left her with really serious injuries.

“This awful assault has had a really significant impact on the victim.

“Berry is clearly a very dangerous man and used extreme violence against his former partner, intent on causing her serious harm.

“He now faces a significant amount of time behind bars.

“I hope this sentencing will help the victim move forward.”