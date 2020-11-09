WEST End legend Ruthie Henshall has not been named in the official list of stars to who are taking part in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.
The 53-year-old actress was rumoured, last week, to be a camp mate in this year's series which is being filmed in a Welsh castle, instead of the Australian jungle, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Ruthie, who lived in Manningtree before moving back across the Suffolk border, has not been confirmed as one of the ten celebrities to appear in the show.
The Olivier Award winning actress has stared in hit musicals including Cats, Chicago, Les Miserables and Billy Elliot.
The celebrities confirmed as taking part are Olympian Mo Farah, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, soap stars Shane Richie, Beverley Callard and Jessica Plummer, presenter Vernon Kay, former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard, DJ Jordan North, Paralympic champion Hollie Arnold and author Giovanna Fletcher.
I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here begins on Sunday, November 15 at 9pm on ITV.