A CLEANER was rescued after falling from a multi-storey car park in Saffron Walden.
Emergency services were called to the car park, which is attached to the town's Waitrose, in Hill Street, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Saffron Walden Fire Station said the person in trouble was an industrial cleaner who was one of two working at the car park.
Whilst cleaning an extractor fan the person slipped and fell into a "deep valley" between two adjoining roofs.
A spokesman for Saffron Walden Fire Station said: "Access to the casualty was extremely difficult due to restricted access so local paramedics requested the assistance of the fire service.
"The casualty had various injuries so a challenging rescue for all the emergency services.
"The aerial ladder platform from Chelmsford Fire Station was used to rescue the casualty from the roof after being stabilised by medical staff.
"Essex USAR and HART teams also joined the rescue operation, Essex Police also attended to assist with road closures to allow the ALP to position itself and set to work on the street below the incident.
"Another effective joint emergency services inter operability incident for our crew."
The ambulance service have been approached for comment.