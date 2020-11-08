AN Essex teen just missed out on place to join pop superstars Little Mix on tour, missing out in the final of BBC's 'Little Mix The Search'.

Liv Aidam, from Chelmsford, was chosen by the chart-topping band to be part of one of six groups formed on the show.

The 18-year-old, who is one fifth of girl dance group Melladaze, made it to Saturday's final, but the group lost out to eventual winners Since September.

The series, which features Little Mix as judges, sees all six bands competing for a chance to tour with them next year.

Despite losing out at the final hurdle, Liv was still proud to have had the opportunity to perform in front of her heroes.

She said: "I’ve always been a huge fan of Little Mix and absolutely loved their music, so meeting them and having the chance to perform in front of them was unreal. They’re so lovely and made me feel really comfortable, putting my nerves completely at ease.

"A highlight for me was definitely the concert stage of the competition where we had to perform to Little Mix before they chose who would be in each band.

"Meeting the other girls, forming Melladaze and being on the show has been the most amazing experience and one that I’ll never forget.”

Liv is currently studying for a BTEC at performing arts institute LMA in London.