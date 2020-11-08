England has reintroduced national lockdown restrictions - which started on November 5 and will last until December 2, 2020.

As part of the new set of rules, the regulations on travel have become significantly stricter - with members of the public unable to travel unless for a few permitted reasons - this includes a ban on holidays.

Those who decide to break the rules and go on holiday could face a hefty fine for doing so - we've put together everything you need to know.

Can I go on holiday within the UK or abroad?

The government states that “you must avoid travelling internationally or within the UK and stay at home, unless you are travelling for work, education or for other legally permitted reasons”.

These reasons include:

Travelling to work where this cannot be done at home

Travelling to education and for caring responsibilities

Hospital, GP and other medical appointments or visits where you have had an accident or are concerned about your health

Visiting venues that are open, including essential retail

Exercise, if you need to make a short journey to do so

Visiting those in your support bubble

These restrictions on travel came into force on November 5, and will run until December 2.

Can I be fined for going on holiday?

The government states that those over the age of 18 not following the rules can be issued with fines.

You can be fined £200 for the first offence, which is lowered to £100 if paid within 14 days.

For a second offence, the fine can be increased to £400.

From there, the fine can be doubled for each offence up to a maximum of £6,400.

Separately, the fine for breaching self isolation rules start at £1,000 and can increase to up to £10,000 for repeat offences, and for the most serious breaches, “including for those preventing others from self isolating”.

What are the rules for those who have to travel?

If you are legally allowed to travel, and have to do so, for work for example, there are a number of rules you have to follow.

Firstly, you should not travel if you:

Are experiencing any coronavirus symptoms, or have experienced any of them in the last seven days

Are self isolating as a result of coronavirus symptoms

Are sharing a household or support bubble with someone who has experienced coronavirus symptoms in the last 14 days

The government says: “If anyone in your household or support bubble, where relevant, has symptoms of coronavirus, you should self isolate.”

If you are booking a flight, you should check the latest Covid-19 information, including entry requirements and travel warnings. You can do so on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office website here.

Where possible, check in online to avoid face to face contact at the airport. You are also strongly advised to check in baggage to the aircraft hold and minimise any hand baggage.

At the airport and on board the aircraft, you must wear a face covering, unless you are exempt.