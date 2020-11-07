MORE than 300 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Essex and Southend within 24 hours, new figures have revealed.

As of 9am today, 14,214 people in Essex have tested positive for coronavirus.

This is up from 13,931 from Friday, an increase of 283

In Southend 1,660 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

This is an increase of 40 on the day before.

This means the number of cases in Essex has risen by 323 within 24 hours.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 954.5 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 1,733, whereas the rate of infection in Southend now stands at 906.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Public Heath England is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.