THE supermarket chain Asda is slashing the cost of fuel at every single petrol station and has revealed the most customers will pay if they fill up.

Asda has said it is shaving 3p per litre off its diesel fuel and 2p per litre from its unleaded fuel following a drop in the wholesale cost of fuel.

Effective from Tuesday (November 3), Asda said the cheaper fuel would apply to all 322 of its petrol stations across the country.

It said that drivers filling up on diesel would pay no more than 111.7p per litre and drivers using unleaded would pay no more than 108.7p per litre.

It comes as country is plunged into a four-week lockdown with all non-essential travel discouraged.

'We hope this will provide support to essential workers'

Asda Senior Fuel Buyer, Dave Tyrer said: "We want to continue to support the nation during this second lockdown by passing on reductions in wholesale cost of fuel to our customers and we hope this will provide some additional support to those essential workers, such as NHS staff and key workers who are still required to make essential travel journeys to and from work.”

'It's the right thing to do'

Luke Bosdet, a spokesperson for the AA, said: “Average UK petrol prices have been stuck on a plateau of around 114.5p a litre for three months, the cost of wholesale has stayed the same for four.

"Only last week did the cost to the trade fall significantly and the speed with which Asda has slashed its prices is what makes it stand out as the leading supermarket for cheap fuel.

“Why does that matter. Although traffic will fall with a second lockdown, there are significant numbers of people who will need to use their cars: school runs, students to their colleges and universities, workers who can’t work from home or their workplaces are now covid secure and, of course, NHS and other emergency service workers.

“In the last lockdown, many fuel stations held back savings from lower wholesale prices because they said they needed to compensate for lower fuel demand.

"Asda’s price cut throws down a challenge to other fuel retailers to do the right thing and, this time, charge a fair price for petrol and diesel.”