Supermarket chains including the likes of Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Iceland and Waitrose have urgently recalled a number of items.

We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, return them to the place of purchase to get a refund.

Twix Ice-Cream Bars

Iceland have recalled Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars) because they contain milk, wheat (gluten) and soya which are not mentioned in English on the label.

They may contain almonds and hazelnuts (nuts) and peanuts. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds or hazelnuts, nuts, and/or peanuts, and/or soya, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten and milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Product name: Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars)

Pack size: 18

Best before: June 30, 2021

Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Milk, Nuts (almond, hazelnut), Peanuts, Soya

Organic Cypriot Halloumi

Waitrose & Partners have recalled Waitrose Duchy Organic Cypriot Halloumi because it contains milk which is not mentioned in English on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Product details:

Name: Waitrose Duchy Organic Cypriot Halloumi

Pack size: 225g

Batch code: BIO B0530A-3 CY0063

Best before: 31 May 2021

Allergens: Milk

Cooked Mussels

Sainsbury’s have recalled their frozen by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels because Salmonella has been found in some of the products in this batch.

Product details:

Name: by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (frozen)

Pack size: 300g

Batch code: 2653152

Best before: 08 September 2021

Simply Mature White Cheddar

Lidl GB is recalling Simply Mature White Cheddar as it may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Product details:

Name: Simply Mature White Cheddar

Pack size: 900g

Best before: December 26, 2020

Milk Chocolate

Waitrose & Partners is recalling Waitrose No.1 Dominican Republic Milk Chocolate 49% because some products contain almonds, hazelnuts (nuts) and soya which are not mentioned on the label.

Due to a packaging error, some products contain Waitrose No.1 Orange & Almond Chocolate instead.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds, hazelnuts (nuts) and/or soya.

Product details:

Name: Waitrose No.1 Dominican Republic Milk Chocolate 49%

Batch code: 0259

Best before/end: November 2021

Allergens: Nuts (almond, hazelnut), Soya

Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets

Lidl GB is recalling Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets (Stevia variant) because aspartame, (E951) is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk to sufferers of phenylketonuria (PKU).

Product details:

Name: Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets

Pack size: 100 tablets

Batch code: L 91424 C

Best before/end date: December 2022

Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken

Aldi have recalled Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken due to salmonella concerns.

Product details:

Name: Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken

Pack size: 210g

Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020

Best before: May 25, 2022

Name: Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken

Pack size: 210g

Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020

Best before: May 25, 2022

Pork and Chorizo Burgers

Waitrose & Partners are recalling their Easy to Cook Pork and Chorizo Burgers because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Product details:

Name: Waitrose & Partners Easy to Cook Pork and Chorizo Burgers

Pack size: 280g

Use by: All date codes

Allergens: Egg

Stockley’s recalls Fruit Sherbets

Stockley’s is recalling Fruit Sherbets because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The affected product was only sold in Iceland stores.

Product details:

Name: Stockley’s Fruit Sherbets

Pack size: 250g

Batch code: 0255

Best before: February 2022 and March 2022

Allergens: Milk

Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste

JK Foods (UK) is recalling Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste because it contains peanuts which is not correctly emphasised on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

Uncle Roy’s recalls Rabbie's Super Horseradish

Uncle Roy’s Ltd is recalling because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.

Product details:

Name: Rabbie's Super Horseradish

Pack size: 190g/6.7oz

Batch code: 126187, 126621, 127425, 127426, 128255, 128972, 128973, 130324, 130325, 130511, 131592

Best before/end date: All dates up to and including the end of June 2022

Allergens: Mustard

Van der Meulen recalls Melba Thins Original

Van der Meulen is recalling Melba Thins Original because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

Product details:

Name: Van der Meulen Melba Thins Original

Pack size: 100g

Best before: April 30, 2021

Allergens: Egg

Country Products recalls Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins

Country Products Ltd is recalling Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins because they contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.