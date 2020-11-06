Over 250 new Covid cases have been confirmed across Essex and Southend in the last 24 hours, figures have revealed.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend have risen by 30 during this period.

Public Health England figures show that 1,620 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am today (November 6) in Southend, up from 1,590 the same time on Thursday.

And across Essex, the number of recorded coronavirus cases increased by 233 in this time frame.

Public Health England figures show that 13,931 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am today in Essex, up from 13,698 the same time on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 936 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 1,733, whereas the rate of infection in Southend now stands at 885 cases per 100,000 people - again far lower than the England average.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 23,287 over the period to 1,146,484.

The latest Southend and Essex cases were among the 59,493 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 1,007 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.