A MAN linked to a village bomb blast has been released under investigation by police.
Officers were called with reports of an explosion in Wignall Street, Lawford, at about 7pm on August 14.
After arriving at the scene emergency soon established the cause of the blast was from a homemade explosive device.
Many nearby residents had to be evacuated from their houses while the bomb squad and military teams were sent in.
Nobody was hurt in the blast, but considerable damage was caused to a parked car after it was hit with debris.
Witnesses reported seeing a "huge plume" of smoke rising 100ft into the air shortly after a loud bang had gone off.
Following the blast, a 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property.
He was released on bail until September 7 while police continued their inquiries into the circumstances behind the incident.
Police officers did not think he was a risk to the wider public.
He was then re-bailed until Thursday, November 5.
An Essex Police spokesman has now confirmed the man has been released under investigation.
