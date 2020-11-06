Primark could be set to open 24-hours-a-day when the month-long lockdown is lifted in a bid to make up for lost sales in the run-up to Christmas.

Chief executive George Weston said that an unprecedented liberalisation of shopping rules could give cash-strapped firms a chance to survive after being forced to shut their doors for a month from Thursday, and allow shoppers to spread out their visits more safely.

As reported in the Telegraph, Mr Weston said: "If we are able to trade in some stores up to 24 hours a day, then we can keep people more separate from each other more easily.

"We can keep the stores safer if everyone knows there are plenty trading hours, [and] they do not have to rush on a Sunday into a six-hour period."

Large queues appeared outside Primark shops across the country when non-essential retail was permitted to re-open after the country's first lockdown.

Mr Weston said longer opening hours could mean social distancing is easier and avoid busy peaks, he said.

He added: "It will give customers the confidence that there will be time for them to do their Christmas shopping on the high street between Dec 2 - I hope - and the 24th.

"And it will allow my business to sell a lot of its Christmas stock. I think it would be a great step forward for the high street to be allowed extend opening hours."