Dr Hilary Jones hit out at a Good Morning Britain viewer who said coronavirus is "just like the flu".

The TV doctor was appearing on went on to suggest that they come and help out at a hospital struggling over the influx of Covid-19 patients.

Piers Morgan read out a message from a viewer, who suggested coronavirus was like the "flu".

Reading out the letter, which was from a viewer named Peter, Piers quoted: "'Give it up Piers.

"Covid's just as bad as the flu. Stop whining in a high pitched voice like a seven year old girl.

ITV's Dr Hilary Jones

"Hundreds of people die from the flu, these aren't reported. Just ask Dr Hilary."

Piers responded: "You know something? My understanding, Dr Hilary, is that more people died this week from Covid-19 in reported numbers than have died in the entire year from flu."

Dr Hilary explained that flu figures were down dramatically this year.

He fumed: "Is this man for real?

"Is this man really serious thinking that flu is killing 500 people a day?

"There's hardly any flu this season and it wouldn't kill anything like that in a bad flu season.

"This Covid-19 virus is about 25 times more lethal than flu for anybody."

The medical expert continued: "Perhaps he'd like to volunteer for the NHS volunteer scheme which helps a lot of vulnerable people."

Dr Hilary was quick to agree with Piers as they responded to the viewer's message (Image: ITV)

A further 236 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 33,873, NHS England said on Thursday.

In a press conference last night, Boris Johnson assured the nation will have “as normal a Christmas as possible”, pledging the country’s second national lockdown will end on 2 December.

Mr Johnson also admitted problems with the government's Test and Trace system during the briefing.

Latest figures for the £12bn system showed less than 60 per cent of covid contracts were reached, while the system needs 80 per cent for efficiency.