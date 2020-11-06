A WOMAN has been charged with failing to comply with coronavirus legislation after a gym was found open in the first day of the second England lockdown.
Officers attended The Ripped Gym in Wych Elm, Harlow, yesterday, Thursday 5 November, and found the gym open.
After attempts to engage with the owner failed, an arrest was made.
A woman has now been charged with failing to comply with a direction to close premises under the Coronavirus Act 2020.
Michelle Meade, 45, of John Eliot Close, Waltham Abbey, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court today.
