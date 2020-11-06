A HOLIDAY park director is reassuring customers that they can move their holiday, put plans on hold or cancel and request a refund.

Tony Clish, UK director for Park Holidays, said customers who have a booking for this year or 2021 which is affected by Covid-19 will be covered by a coronavirus booking guarantee.

Mr Clish said: “Here at Park Holidays UK, we recognise that we live in uncertain times, and understand that situations may change.

"Earlier this year we announced that we are offering a coronavirus booking guarantee, which is available on all 2020 and 2021 bookings.

"We want to remind customers of this reassuring guarantee."

One of the company's parks in off Low Road, in Dovercourt.

A total of £2 million is being splashed into making a luxury swimming pool at the site as it prepares for its "busiest year on record".

Mr Clish added: “With UK Government restrictions being placed on travel due to coronavirus, our guarantee gives customers the option to choose from; moving a holiday with us to another date, with no admin charge, putting plans on hold until for now or cancelling a holiday with us and requesting a refund.

“Rest assured that whatever happens in the coming days, weeks or months – we’ve got this covered.”

For further information about the ‘Book with Confidence’ guarantee, visit parkholidays.com/about-us/book-with-confidence.