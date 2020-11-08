IT'S heading towards that time of year where roads can get icy.
There have been no major frosts as of yet, but it is always important to be prepared.
So it is useful to know which roads will be gritted over the winter months in the area.
Essex County Council has revealed which roads it will be gritting if needs be.
The council has a total of 57 salting routes and operates 62 machines.
In order for the road to be salted, it must meet at least of of the following criteria:
- Be a bus route with four or more busses per day in both directions for at least five days a week
- Be a priority road
- Be a site where more than four personal injury accidents have occurred which are linked to frost/ice on the road
- Be an access route to hospitals with A&E facilities, fire stations and ambulance stations
These are the main roads in Colchester which will be gritted if necessary:
- North Hill
- High Street
- Ipswich Road
- Harwich Road
- Greenstead Road
- The A134
- Butt Road
- Military Road
- Colchester Road
- St Andrew's Avenue