HUNDREDS of readers have said they think schools and colleges should be closed during the nation’s second lockdown.

A total of 1,160 readers voted on our online poll, with 66 per cent of voters believing schools should be closed during the new lockdown which started yesterday.

Restrictions mean all non-essential shops will be closed along with restaurants, pubs, beauty salons and gyms.

The measures imposed by the Government will remain in place until December 2.

Government officials have said it remains “very important” for children and young people to attend to support their education and well being.

But readers have mixed feelings towards the decision, with just 33 per cent of poll takers agreeing with the Government’s decision.

Carol Bryant, from Harwich, said: “What’s the point in a national lockdown when the schools are still open?”

But Samantha Reason, who lives in Manningtree, wants to see schools kept open.

She said: “The long term effects on [children] if they close mentally will be awful and the mental health system can not cope now.”

Jane Anne Lopez-Pelaez, from Dovercourt, agreed and said: “Schools should remain open.”

“Last time there were large gatherings of youngsters around parks and streets.

“They are better off in school.”

It is stated on the Government’s website that senior clinicians have advised the best place for children to be in is school.

