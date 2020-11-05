THE rate of coronavirus infection across Essex has fallen in the past week, new figures show.

In the seven days to October 29, there were 1,482 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Essex. This is the latest date for which complete data is available and is less than the 1,596 confirmed cases in the seven days up to October 22.

As of October 29, the weekly case rate, which is the number of cases recorded in the preceding seven days per 100,000 population for Essex is 99.5, a decrease from 107.9 in the previous week.

The rate of infection has dropped in Basildon, Rochford and Castle Point, with Basildon going from 145.8 to 137.3, Rochford 78.9 to 77.8, and Castle Point dropping massively from 151.5 to 68.6.

Colchester dropped from 118.1 to 101.2.

As of October 29, the highest weekly case rates were in Brentwood and Epping Forest, with rates of 214.3 and 157.9, respectively.

As of November 3, there were 210 beds occupied by confirmed Covid-19 patients in Essex hospital trusts.

"This equates to 7.3 per cent of trust capacity and is nearly ten per cent higher than one week previous.



