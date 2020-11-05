ALMOST £4million is being pumped into providing a lifeline to the most vulnerable people in Essex over the winter.

County Hall has put together a package for people who need help as the pandemic continues.

Bosses at Essex County Council say residents living in more deprived areas will be most affected.

The county is targeting support for communities and individuals across Essex.

County Hall says mental health issues and drug and alcohol dependency are also known to be on the rise so extra help will be put in place.

The fighting fund was announced today as the second lockdown began and is made up £3.7million of government Covid-19 money £200,000 of county council cash.

A council spokesman said: "The £3.9million support programme will allow for more resources from the county council to be directed to help adults, children and families.

"The roll-out will include the expansion of our holiday hunger programme through to the summer 2021, additional investment in foodbanks, financial assistance for local grassroots organisations and greater levels of advice and support to ensure that Essex residents have a point of contact and a source for advice."

The package includes:

£623,000 in financial crisis help for individuals or families, through food vouchers, energy, bills and white goods.

Discretionary hardship funds to support people having to self-isolate who don’t qualify for the government scheme.

£866,500 for extra capacity for food banks

Holiday hunger clubs for children and families with food packages and activity clubs in the Christmas, half-term and Easter school holidays up to summer 2021.

£910,000 to meet basic support needs, food and essentials for those most vulnerable due to Covid.

£627,000 to provide safe, long-term homes for rough sleepers and others at risk of homelessness.

£555,000 for mental health, domestic violence, alcohol and substance misuse services to help people in crisis or suffering poor mental health due to the pandemic.

£134,500 for children and young people's groups facing financial crisis due to lost income or spiralling costs of making their activities Covid-safe.

There will also be more than £200,000 for support agencies, including the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Lockdowns are difficult for everyone, however, for some the situation is particularly acute.

County Hall's Louise McKinlay said: “This package of support is very comprehensive in its offer and in many cases will provide a lifeline to people during these difficult times.

"Our approach is to target those most in need and ensure that the support networks are there so that people are given the advice and guidance that they need.

"Our investment in foodbanks and holiday hunger programmes will be invaluable to some families this winter.

"In addition, it is vitally important that families are able to keep warm. Tackling fuel poverty and winter pressures are key to ensuring that children and their families stay safe."

She added: "As we found with the previous lockdown, prevalence of mental health conditions is on the rise, and certainly with colder weather on its way, there will be less opportunity for people to get out and about.

"This is why intervention around mental health and supporting those grassroots clubs and activities are so vital at this time."