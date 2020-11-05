Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Caffè Nero have revealed that they will stay open during England's month-long lockdown between November 5 and December 2 - but customers will notice some changes.

We've put together what each chain have said.

What have Costa Coffee said?

Costa posted on Twitter: "From Thursday (November 5), our stores in England will remain open for takeaway, delivery and collect services.

"Our Drive-Thru lanes will also remain open along with all 9,000+ of our Costa Express machines.

"That means you can sample our new festive menu or enjoy your favourites."

What have Starbucks said?

In an update to coffee fans, Starbucks UK shared a post on their Facebook page.

It read: "From November 5 we're changing the way we can safely get your coffee to you.

"Most of our stores will stay open but they'll only offer food and drinks to-go.

"You can still order inside for takeaway from our stores or via our drive thru lane, order ahead using the Starbucks UK App to collect at a store, or get delivery from Uber Eats (at participating stores)."

What have Caffè Nero said?

Like Starbucks and Costa Coffee, the team at Caffè Nero took to social media to share an update with keen coffee fans.

In a post on Facebook, Caffè Nero said: "Although these tighter safety measures are soon to be upon us, we are still here, with a smile (under our masks!), ready to make your coffee for takeaway, Click & Collect or Ubereats.

"What’s more, we think we all deserve a treat, so we have a new range of savoury and sweet wonders, along with new indulgent hot chocolates and lattes available from this Thursday too.

"And of course, you can always buy your coffee from our online shop anytime. Our bestselling Capsule Discovery Box is the one to try for all those rich flavours from our capsule range."