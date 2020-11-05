Major fireworks displays have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that doesn't mean people won't hold their own private displays.

So what are your rights if someone is setting off fireworks dangerously?

Where can you set off fireworks?

When members of the public buy fireworks, they can only purchase the type that are legally for private use.

Setting them off in the street or in public areas such as parks is strictly prohibited unless you have a specific permit from the council.

Fireworks must not be set off between 11pm and 7am, except for bonfire night, when the cut off is midnight and New Years Eve when the cut off is 1am.

What are the punishments?

You could be fined up to £5,000 and face imprisonment for up to six months for the selling or use of fireworks illegally.

On-the-spot fines could cost you £90.

Additionally, if you used fireworks illegally and caused damage to someone else's property, there is a chance they could bring a civil case against you.

What to do if someone is setting off fireworks in the street?

This is illegal and can pose a fire risk, so someone setting fireworks off in your street can be reported to both police and the fire service.

Like other noise nuisance issues, you can also report the issue to your council's environmental health team.

Who and where can you buy fireworks?

You must be over 18 to buy category two and three fireworks in the UK, which doesn't include things like party poppers.

Category four fireworks can only be brought by professionals.

Fireworks can be brought from most shops up until November 10 and again between December 26 and 31 ahead of New Year celebrations.