THE owner of a small-town bar has said the Government needs to do more for the industry than allow the sales of takeaway alcohol.
Maffia's, in Holland-on-Sea, will close its doors today, following the arrival of the latest lockdown.
Downing Street had initially said it would not permit pubs and restaurants to sell drinks, but Boris Johnson then performed a U-Turn.
Bars such as Maffia's can now legally offer a takeaway service, but owner Adrian Roberts says it will not help his business.
"We are still going to be completely closed as it isn’t worth us opening just to sell alcohol and it will make no difference," he said.
"It will be no help to us, and people will just go to supermarkets, because they sell beer cheaper than we can get buy it.
"We can't compete."