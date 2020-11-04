A 'PREDATORY' man has been jailed for nearly seven years after admitting to raping a woman in Witham.

During the early hours of July 14, a woman, aged in her 20s, was walking home from her friend's house when she noticed a man behind her.

The man, who was said to be acting strangely, then walked past her, before tripping up and falling on the floor.

As the woman tried to help him up, the man put his arm around her and then kissed her on the cheek and touched her inappropriately.

She told the man not to touch her and walked away from him, before he offered her money for sex.

When she said no and continued walking, he became verbally abusive towards her and ran up behind the woman, grabbed her hair, pulled her to the ground and raped her.

As soon as the incident was reported, officers quickly arrived and a man was identified and arrested on suspicion of rape.

Marian Tanascua, 43, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with three counts of rape, before pleading guilty to all three offences when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 7.

He has now been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison after appearing again at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 4.

The convicted rapist has also been told that once his jail term is complete, he must spend another eight years on licence.

Following the conviction, senior investigating officer, detective inspector Greg Wood, said: "I would like to praise the victim for the courage and strength she has shown throughout this ordeal.

"I would and also thank those members of the public who called police, when something didn’t appear to be right.

“Thanks to those people and the bravery of the victim, we were able secure a conviction and ensure Marian Tanascua paid the price for this predatory and violent crime."

