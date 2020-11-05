A MUM is launching a festive Christmas card to help fight against the infection which claimed the life of her sister.

Caroline Mackim, 53, from Halstead, is raising funds for the UK Sepsis Trust this Christmas.

The mother-of-two lost sister Lucy Smith to sepsis in 2015.

The infection kills 48,000 people in the UK every year, which is more than breast, bowel and prostate cancers combined.

Lucy died, aged 44, after a slight cut on her hand while gardening quickly escalated in just a few days.

She would have celebrated her 50th birthday this year.

Caroline has been campaigning to raise awareness of the life-threatening infection since her sister died.

Her family have raised nearly £7,000.

Lucy Smith was tragicaly taken by sepsis five years ago

Now Caroline is hoping to raise money for the charity after painting a Christmas card in memory of her sister.

The UK Sepsis Trust is now selling the card on its website.

The project nearly didn’t get off the ground due to cost issues.

But John Hill – owner of VTi, which makes visual temperature indicators – covered all the costs so 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the charity.

Caroline said: “The card that I’ve designed in Lucy’s memory, I’d like to think carries a message of hope, strength, and positivity for the future, as we work our way through these difficult times.

“At a time when many people are more isolated than ever, it’s important to keep talking and looking out for each other.

“I’m so pleased that the UK Sepsis Trust feels my cards are the perfect way to encourage that message.

“Lucy died in April 2015, aged 44.

“It was Lucy’s 50th birthday this year. Her loss is still felt by our family and many of her friends as acutely as ever.

“To keep her memory alive in such a positive way by promoting sepsis awareness and supporting the UK Sepsis Trust certainly offers comfort and I know that Lucy would approve enormously.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to John Hill atVTi.care for generously sponsoring the printing of the cards.

"His kind gesture means that 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to raising sepsis awareness.”

Caroline's reindeer design now features on a Sepsis Trust Christmas card

Paula Evans, head of fundraising for the UK Sepsis Trust added: “Caroline’s cards will help educate people about sepsis, raise funds and ultimately help the Trust to continue their life saving work.

“The message will definitely be spread far and wide with such a beautiful picture that Caroline painted in memory of her sister Lucy.”

To buy the cards, click here.

