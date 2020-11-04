The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 244 and in Southend by 29 over the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 13,438 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (November 4) in Essex, up from 13,194 the same time on Tuesday.

And 1,558 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (November 4) in Southend, up from 1,529 the same time on Tuesday.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Southend now stands at 851 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 1,660.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 902 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 1,660.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 25,177 over the period, to 1,099,059.

​Essex's cases were among the 57,430 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 1,131 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.